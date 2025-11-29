Belrium (BEL) Price Down 0% This Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Belrium has a market cap of $6.89 trillion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000845 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

