Fetch.ai One Day Volume Tops $105.48 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $636.67 million and approximately $105.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official website is superintelligence.io.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

