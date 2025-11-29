Critical Comparison: Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) vs. Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) and Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tron and Juventus Football Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tron 269.52% -4.65% -4.56% Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tron and Juventus Football Club, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tron 1 0 0 0 1.00 Juventus Football Club 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.0% of Tron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Juventus Football Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Tron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tron and Juventus Football Club”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tron $4.31 million 110.36 -$4.34 million ($0.04) -46.25 Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -140.00

Juventus Football Club has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tron. Juventus Football Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tron beats Juventus Football Club on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tron

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. is a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.

