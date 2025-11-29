LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1.83 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,431.82 or 0.99807287 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.