Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.