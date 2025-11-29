Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.89 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,345,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,074,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $237.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

