Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Zoetis by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after buying an additional 922,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 846,909 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

