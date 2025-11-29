AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,224 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $163,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

