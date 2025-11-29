Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 651.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

