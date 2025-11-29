Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCIT opened at $84.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.