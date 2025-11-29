Scotia Capital Inc. Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CME opened at $281.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $272.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.