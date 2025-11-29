Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 88,632 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1,471.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,632 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $120.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

