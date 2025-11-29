Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,294 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 181,329 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 143,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 724.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LQDH opened at $93.52 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.