Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $127.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

