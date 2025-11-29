Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $137.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.6923.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

