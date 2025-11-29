J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,814,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

