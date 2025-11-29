J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,517 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $49.35 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

