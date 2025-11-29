Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $182.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

