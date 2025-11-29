Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 59,139 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of IonQ worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in IonQ by 119.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IonQ by 2,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

IonQ Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $185,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.