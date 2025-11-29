Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of APLE opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

