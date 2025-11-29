Legal & General Group Plc Buys 7,558 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.49% of National Health Investors worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

