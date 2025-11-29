Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Range Resources worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after buying an additional 425,704 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,667,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 468,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.9% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.7%

Range Resources stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

