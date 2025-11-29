Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Qualys worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 52.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 82.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $159.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $68,644.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $113,771.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,154.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $162.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.