Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Curbline Properties worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CURB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.85.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Curbline Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Curbline Properties

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.