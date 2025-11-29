Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,830.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.3%

ASML stock opened at $1,054.93 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.76.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

