Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1,968.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,261 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,802,000 after buying an additional 1,370,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,500.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,248,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 1,170,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.