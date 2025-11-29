Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Coupang by 101.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $168,127,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $75,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coupang by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,897,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.