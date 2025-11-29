Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $7.65 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

