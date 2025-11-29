Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 200.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

