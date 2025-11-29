Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 71,070 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 1.6%
UPRO opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.
About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
