Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.84 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS opened at $367.45 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $344.41 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,593.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

