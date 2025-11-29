Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 325,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 564,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,086,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

