Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 51,772 ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 531,334 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ODDITY Tech from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.
ODDITY Tech Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $43.20 on Friday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.15.
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ODDITY Tech Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.