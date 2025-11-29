Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,159 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,296.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 87.3% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,049,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

