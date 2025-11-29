Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $301.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 96.17%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

