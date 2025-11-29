13,785,948 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,785,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,353,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

