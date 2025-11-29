2,074,650 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,074,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $369.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.40 and a 1 year high of $503.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.86 and its 200-day moving average is $431.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

