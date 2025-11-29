Norges Bank Invests $1.02 Billion in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,263,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,862,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.99 and its 200 day moving average is $302.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

