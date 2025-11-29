1,968,787 Shares in Moody’s Corporation $MCO Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,968,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Moody’s by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 86,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $490.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

