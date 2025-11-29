9,199,172 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,199,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PDD by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,065 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 271,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111,731 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

PDD Trading Up 0.3%

PDD stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

