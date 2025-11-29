Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $33,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

