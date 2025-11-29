Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.2%

BIIB opened at $181.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $185.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

