Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Corpay worth $32,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corpay by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $295.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.30. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

