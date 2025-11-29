Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.