Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

