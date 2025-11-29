Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Incyte worth $39,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Incyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 143,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 171.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 87.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 43.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

