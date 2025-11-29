Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 19,671 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2,647.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. Triata Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Baidu by 193.9% during the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 375,007 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Baidu by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 777,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,556,000 after purchasing an additional 228,623 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 43.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 591,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after purchasing an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Dbs Bank raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Read Our Latest Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.