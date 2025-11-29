Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

