Korea Investment CORP Has $35.05 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

