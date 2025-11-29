Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,368.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,273.23. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,289.66. This trade represents a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

